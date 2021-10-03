Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney

Blue Devils take down Boston College by 35 points

GREENSBORO, N.C. — DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and 10th-seeded Duke beat Boston College 86-51 to begin its quest of winning five-straight games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

No team has won five ACC tournament games in five days - but Duke (12-11) likely must win out to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

FINAL: Duke 86, Boston College 51



Facing the daunting task of winning five games in five days to keep their season alive, the Blue Devils did the only thing they could do Tuesday afternoon: win the first one.https://t.co/gQ2MuROex4 — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) March 9, 2021

Jordan Goldwire closed the first half with a 3-pointer, and he made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, capping an 11-2 run, to give Duke a 22-point lead with 12:31 remaining.