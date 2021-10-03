x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Sports

Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney

Blue Devils take down Boston College by 35 points
Credit: AP
Duke center Mark Williams (15) guard DJ Steward (2) guard Jordan Goldwire (14) and Duke forward Joey Baker (13) celebrate their 86-51 win over Boston College in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and 10th-seeded Duke beat Boston College 86-51 to begin its quest of winning five-straight games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. 

No team has won five ACC tournament games in five days - but Duke (12-11) likely must win out to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. 

Jordan Goldwire closed the first half with a 3-pointer, and he made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, capping an 11-2 run, to give Duke a 22-point lead with 12:31 remaining. 

Boston College did not have a player score in double figures after shooting just 39.1%.

Related Articles