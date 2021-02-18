New Executive Order could ease restrictions for outdoor high school sporting events

Under current executive order, 100 spectators would be allowed at upcoming high school football games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Next week's new Executive Order form North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper could change current limitations on fan attendance at sporting events.

Based on the current order, the number of spectators allowed at outdoor events is limited to 100.

The NCHSAA, which governs high school sports in the state, is following that limitation.

That executive order expires at the end of the month.

Cooper says, in the next EO, they're CONSIDERING loosening stay-at-home order, occupancy limitations, gathering limits, including the restrictions on attendance at school sports games. @wcnc — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) February 18, 2021

High School football games begin Feb. 26, and a petition started by a Union County parent, now has nearly 40,000 signatures in support of allowing more than 100 spectators at games.