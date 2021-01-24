Greg Olsen announces retirement from NFL

Olsen made the announcement on FOX Sports, confirming he will be retiring from the league and joining the sports broadcast world.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, currently with the Seattle Seahawks, announced Sunday he would be retiring from the NFL after 14 years.

Olsen made the announcement on FOX Sports, confirming he will be retiring from the league and joining the sports broadcast world.

"After 14 years of playing in this league -- proud of what I was able to accomplish, proud of the relationships, everything that the game has given me -- but sometimes when it's time, it's time, and my time in the NFL now has come to an end," Olsen said. "I'm excited for the next chapter. I'm excited that that chapter involves the FOX family, and I'm going to be working with FOX moving forward in my post-career endeavors. I'm stepping away, I'm done -- I got it all out of my system."

FOX Sports confirmed he'd be in the broadcast booth in the fall.

He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2007 but traded to the Panthers in 2011, where he spent the next nine seasons. The team says Olsen is their "all-time leader in receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10) by a tight end." He joined the Seattle Seahawks for one season.

The Panthers posted a tribute to Olsen on Twitter, thanking him for his skills on and off the field.