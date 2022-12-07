Baker Mayfield discusses Panthers QB competition, eating Bojangles

New Panthers QB Baker Mayfield says he's feeling good after shoulder surgery and expects to compete for the starting job in training camp.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said he's excited for a new start in Charlotte after an acrimonious end to his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield held his first Q&A as a member of the Panthers Tuesday, and discussed his shoulder injury, leaving the Browns and his goals with the Panthers.

But before Mayfield throws his first pass in Panthers black and blue, he has something else to check off his Queen City bucket list.

"I'm looking forward to having my first meal at Bojangles," Mayfield said.

Pro tip, Baker. Chicken supremes and seasoned fries. Trust us, you can't go wrong.

Bojangles wasted no time responding.

The conversation quickly turned to Mayfield's exit from Cleveland, which came after the team traded for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mayfield said he has no animosity toward Cleveland and is focused on starting with the Panthers. Mayfield agreed to a $3.5 million pay cut to make the trade with Carolina work.

"For me it was about the next steps forward," Mayfield said. "Finding somewhere that wanted me, I would be able to go in and compete."

General manager Scott Fitterer said Mayfield is expected to compete with Sam Darnold for the starting spot in training camp. Mayfield said he's throwing as well as he has in a long time and changed his throwing motion. He's also feeling fully recovered from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield powered through injury last season before getting surgery in January.

Mayfield was also asked about being misunderstood. The former No. 1 overall pick has been criticized in the past for on-field behavior and his response to Cleveland's flirting with Watson.

Baker ends a lengthy answer to a question about him being misunderstood: "Quite frankly, I don't care. I care about the opinions within our building, because we're fighting for the same goal."



Here's the full answer: pic.twitter.com/O2nZwKMBQg — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 12, 2022

"Quite frankly, I don't care," Mayfield said. "I care about the opinions within our building, because we're fighting for the same goal."

The Panthers open the regular season at home against, naturally, the Cleveland Browns.

