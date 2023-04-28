Panthers fans invited to welcome Bryce Young to Charlotte Friday

The Carolina Panthers are asking fans to meet new rookie quarterback Bryce Young outside Bank of America Stadium Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans will have their chance to meet No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young when he arrives in Charlotte Friday, the team announced.

Fans are invited to meet at the north gate to Bank of America Stadium at 11:30 a.m. Friday to welcome Young to the Queen City. The former Alabama star is expected to arrive around noon and will take photos and sign autographs for fans as he enters the team facility. The north gate to the stadium is located just off South Graham Street in Uptown.

The team will also have a DJ to entertain fans leading up to Young's arrival. The team will hold an introductory news conference with Young Friday afternoon.

Carolina drafted Young No. 1 overall in Thursday's NFL Draft, making him the first Alabama quarterback to be taken first in school history. He was selected by the team over fellow first-round quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

Young told WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni he felt a whirlwind of emotions when he saw a Charlotte number on his phone just minutes before the draft. And while he's excited to be the team's next quarterback, Young doesn't want to be known for only being a top pick.

"I'm drafted to do a job," he said. "I want to do everything that the organization asks of me."

Young entered the NFL after two seasons as Alabama's starting quarterback. He led the Crime Tide to the College Football Playoff in his first season and won the Heisman Trophy.

NFL analysts say Young’s strengths are his calm demeanor, full-field reads, focus in big fourth-quarter situations, and his ability to avoid the rush. Conversely, his weaknesses are his smaller frame and lack of strength in deep throws, according to analysts. Scouts have compared him to Drew Brees.

Despite concerns over his size, NFL scouts looked at Young as the top choice in the weeks and months leading up to the draft.

