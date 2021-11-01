Cam Newton on signing with the Panthers: 'It's to win football games'

Newton signed with the team after Sam Darnold suffered another injury against New England. He spoke with the media for the first time Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In case you haven't heard, Cam Newton is once again a member of the Carolina Panthers after he signed a one-year deal with the team this week.

Newton's return was met with widespread praise from Panthers fans, who feel energized for the first time since the team was 3-0 earlier this season. The 32-year-old spent his first nine years with the Panthers, including his MVP-winning campaign in 2015 that led to the Panthers' second Super Bowl appearance.

Super Cam was cut by the Panthers in March of 2020 following shoulder surgery. He spent last season with the New England Patriots before he was released in August.

The Panthers, meanwhile, played musical chairs at quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold each starting games the past two years. If you factor in Newton's injury in early 2019, five players have started under center since Cam last played for the Panthers. Darnold was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Friday.

Head coach Matt Rhule said Friday that it's "not very likely" Newton plays Sunday but he will travel to Arizona for the game. The team announced that defenders Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu are both questionable for Sunday's game.

"Cam's just getting started with us so it's much more realistic to shoot for next week," Rhule said.

Newton is scheduled to speak to the media via Zoom after Friday's practice. It will be his first news conference since signing with the team.

Carolina (4-5), will travel to Arizona to face the 8-1 Cardinals Sunday. Currently, all signs point to P.J. Walker starting, but the team hasn't ruled Newton entirely out from playing limited snaps. Coincidentally, Newton's first career game was in Arizona, where he threw for 422 yards against the Cardinals.

