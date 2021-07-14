Panthers Fan Fest tickets go on sale July 20

Carolina Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium with football, fireworks and fun.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tickets for Carolina Panthers Fan Fest will go on sale Tuesday, July 20, as the team kicks off the 2021 season.

Fan Fest 2021 will include practice on Bank of America Stadium's field, as well as performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew. The evening will finish with a spectacular fireworks and laser show, complete with a DJ and glow sticks for fans. Fan Fest will be held on Friday, Aug. 6.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20. Seats will be limited to six tickets per account and are available via mobile delivery only. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers app. Fans interested in group tickets can call the Bank of America Stadium ticket off at 704-358-7800.

Panthers Fan Fest 2021 Schedule

5:30 p.m.: Gates open

6:00 p.m.: On-field entertainment begins

7:00 p.m.: Practice begins

9:15 p.m.: Fireworks & laser show begins

Proof of vaccination is not required to attend Fan Fest. Masks will not be required, either. The NFL's clear bag policy and other standard Bank of America Stadium protocols will be in place.

All tickets proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

