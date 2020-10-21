Panthers place kicker Joey Slye on COVID-19 reserve list

The Panthers are scheduled to return to practice after having an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test on Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced that kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

This does not mean that either player has tested positive for the virus. According to NFL protocol, players may be put on the list for testing positive or being in close contact with an individual who does test positive.

The Panthers are scheduled to return to the team facility for practice Wednesday after working from home two days. Head coach Matt Rhule announced the unconfirmed positive result during his press availability Monday.

According to the Panthers' website, Slye hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday's game at New Orleans. The team does not currently have a backup kicker on the practice squad, meaning any player they attempt to sign as a free agent would need to take five COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart before being cleared to play.