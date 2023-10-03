Carolina will now get the quarterback of its choice for the future.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have traded for the number one pick in the NFL draft, sending multiple first-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore, to the Chicago Bears, a source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte

The Panthers traded its No. 9 and No. 61 picks, its first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025, as well as current Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore.

Shortly after the news broke, DJ Moore tweeting two shocked faces. No word on if this is how he found out he was being traded.

Carolina will now get the quarterback of its choice for the future. The deal won't be official until the start of the league year next Wednesday.

