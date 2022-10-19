PJ Walker named Panthers QB vs Bucs, Darnold returns to practice

Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced that PJ Walker will make his second consecutive start for the injured Baker Mayfield.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his second straight start for the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, interim coach Steve Wilks announced.

Wilks also said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup while Baker Mayfield nurses a high ankle sprain he suffered against the 49ers. Mayfield's status for Sunday hasn't been announced, but it's unlikely that he will play for the second consecutive week.

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold returned to practice for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason. Darnold was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, but Wilks said he wasn't comfortable rushing him back into game action. He could return as early as next week's game at Atlanta.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault will play this week, Wilks said. Cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn are both expected to play. Horn missed last week's 24-10 loss to the Rams after missing multiple practices.

Baker Mayfield was at practice today working on the side to get healthy. Sam Darnold took reps returning from his ankle injury, but Walker was with the 1s and will start. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 19, 2022

The Panthers have 21 days to active Darnold to the 53-man roster, per NFL rules. He was 4-7 as the team's starter last year, including a 3-0 start. He completed 59% of his passes for 2,527 yards and nine touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

The Panthers have the NFL's worst-ranked offense through six games, averaging just 260 yards per game.

