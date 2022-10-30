Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons in Atlanta Sunday

In the pitiful NFC South, both of these scuffling teams are still contenders.

ATLANTA — The Carolina Panthers head to Atlanta on Sunday, going head-to-head against the Atlanta Falcons.

Even the pitiful NFC South, both of these scuffling teams are still contenders.

Every team in the NFL's weakest division has a losing record. The Falcons (3-4) moved into first place when Tampa Bay (3-5) lost to Baltimore on Thursday night, while the Panthers (2-5) and New Orleans are just a game behind.

“We do understand that it is a division game,” Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said, looking ahead to Sunday's home contest against the Panthers. "You’ve got to create somewhat of a lead in your division, you want to create separation. This is where it starts.”

Baker Mayfield on being healthy, but relegated to backing up P.J. Walker.



"Obviously I want to play...my role right now is to help us win any way I can...I'd like to be out there, but P.J. played his ass off and deserves to go out there again and play..."#Panthers I #NFL pic.twitter.com/R8pajgX6ce — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 27, 2022

The Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury.

D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as his backup. It's possible the team could sign Spencer Brown off the practice squad to add some depth at the position.

Hubbard didn't practice all week, but the injury is not viewed as long-term and the team is hopeful he may return for next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hubbard took over as the starting running back after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers and he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown before injuring his ankle in the second half.

The Panthers and Falcons kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.