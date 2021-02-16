Panthers release KK Short

Carolina Panthers' former second-round pick made two Pro Bowls as the team's defensive tackle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday they released defensive tackle Kawann "KK" Short.

The move saves the Panthers $8.6 million in the 2021 salary cup, which is estimated to drop as low as $175 million.

Short was the team's second-round pick in 2013 and collected 32.5 sacks over eight seasons.

But the 32-year-old played only five games in the last two seasons because of ongoing shoulder injuries.

Between 2015 and 2017, Short collected 24.5 sacks, 93 combined tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 52 QB Hits.

In his Panthers career, Short forced nine fumbles, recovered six, deflected 12 passes and made 280 combined tackles.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018 and was named 2nd Team All-Pro in 2015 and 2017.