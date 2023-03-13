DT Shy Tuttle signs 3-year deal with Panthers

Shy Tuttle, originally from Davidson County, signed a three-year contract to join the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and free agent defensive Shy Tuttle agreed to a three-year contract Monday, according to multiple reports.

Tuttle, who played at North Davidson High School in North Carolina, spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. His deal with the Panthers is for $19.5 million, with $13 million guaranteed at signing, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tuttle was an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee when he signed with the Saints in 2019. He has 143 total tackles in his career and four sacks. He also has one interception with a very memorable return that saw him destroy Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan.

This is Shy Tuttle 😳pic.twitter.com/46kgqrTxEv — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) March 13, 2023

Tuttle is the nephew of former Clemson standout Perry Tuttle, who helped lead the Tigers to a national championship in 1981.

The Panthers made headlines last week when they made a blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers sent wide receiver DJ Moore, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to Chicago in exchange for the No. 1 pick.

Carolina will now have its pick of the litter when it comes to the team's next franchise quarterback. Head coach Frank Reich has spoken highly of several upcoming rookies, including Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young.

