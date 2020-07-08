Cam Newton embracing new challenge, fresh start with Patriots

Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers this spring after nine seasons, was asked about his split with the franchise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is a week into the latest step in his career. He says he isn’t as much concerned with replacing Tom Brady or silencing his doubters as with proving to himself that he’s still capable of performing at his highest level.

