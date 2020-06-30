'I never once wanted to leave Carolina' | Cam Newton says farewell to Panthers fans in video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton is now a member of the New England Patriots but he isn't joining his new team without saying thank you and goodbye to Carolina Panthers fans for their support during his career in Charlotte.
In a video posted to YouTube Monday, Newton explained why he left the team and why his "request of a trade" was forced on him by the Panthers. The video was filmed on March 17, the same day the Panthers announced they would given Newton and his representation permission to seek a trade. According to Newton, that choice was made by the team.
"Right now I'm angry. I feel let down, but at the same time, I'm not bitter," Newton said. "I never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don't let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision, I stuck with it and I knew that, so I asked for a trade."
Panthers fans shared their favorite memories of Newton on social media after the video was released. Many Panthers fans say they'll always support Newton, who quickly became the cornerstone of the Carolina franchise after he was drafted first overall in 2011. Newton's legacy with the Panthers was cemented during the 2015 season, where he led the team to a 15-1 record and appearance in Super Bowl 50, along with earning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award.
Newton's last two seasons with the Panthers were riddled with injuries. He was on pace to have possibly his best season as a pro in 2018 before a shoulder injury vs Pittsburgh derailed the season and he missed almost all of 2019 due to foot surgery from an injury he suffered in the preseason.