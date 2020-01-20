CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers officially announced Monday that Phil Snow will join the team's coaching staff as the defensive coordinator.

Snow's been a longtime assistant of head coach Matt Rhule, leading Rhule's defenses at both Temple and Baylor. Snow has 37 years of experience coaching, including stops at Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He served as linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions from 2005-08.

Rhule and Snow first worked together at UCLA in 2001, when Rhule was the defensive line coach under Snow. The Bruins finished that season first in the Pac-10 for total defense.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Baylor finished last season 41st in total defense but were second in takeaways with 17 interceptions. They averaged 3.3 sacks per game in Snow's final season as defensive coordinator.

RELATED: Joe Brady hired as Panthers new offensive coordinator

RELATED: 'In my heart I know it's the right thing to do' | Luke Kuechly announces retirement

Last week, the Panthers hired LSU's Joe Brady to become the offensive coordinator. He will look to rejuvenate the Panthers' passing attack after orchestrating LSU's record-setting offense with Heisman winner Joe Burrow.