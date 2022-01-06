Panthers Rock Hill facility officially dead as GT Real Estate files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

A spokesperson said it will not affect the Carolina Panthers or Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The effort to bring a Carolina Panthers training facility to Rock Hill has officially ended, a spokesperson with GT Real Estate has confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. It comes as GT Real Estate announced it's begun a court-led financial restructuring process, following the termination of the agreements with the City of Rock Hill.

GTRE issued the following statement: "In recent weeks, GTRE has been confronted with various claims, some valid and some not, from vendors, contractors and other third parties, including York County, SC. GTRE is taking this action to ensure legitimate claims are processed as fairly and expeditiously as possible under a court supervised process, and to achieve the project's orderly and safe wind-down. GTRE intends to resolve its legitimate obligations."

Tepper Sports and Entertainment, citing its investment of $170 million on the project, previously announced the city of Rock Hill did not hold up its end of the bargain. WCNC Charlotte later discovered the city failed to secure $225 million in bonds to pay for roads, sidewalks and other public infrastructure on the site.

When Tepper's company terminated its agreements with Rock Hill in April, the team said the city became delinquent on its obligation to fund the public infrastructure in February 2021 and as a result, the company issued a default notice in March 2022.