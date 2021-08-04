Shooting suspect Phillip Adams played 6 NFL seasons

The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native began his career with the San Francisco 49ers after playing at South Carolina State University.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Phillip Adams was a football and basketball player at Rock Hill High School.

He went on to play collegiately at South Carolina State University from 2006 to 2009 as a defensive back and was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh and final round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He did not end up graduating from South Carolina State University.

Adams played 15 games his rookie season but suffered a severe and "gruesome" ankle injury that required surgery and screws to stabilize the break.

It was called "one of the ugliest injuries of the NFL season," by NBC Sports.

In 2012, while playing for the Oakland Raiders, Adams suffered two concussions within a span of three games.

He played the week following his second evident concussion when the Raiders lost to the Carolina Panthers.

Adams also played for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

His six-year NFL career ended after the 2015 season he spent with the Falcons.

Phillip Adams has been named the suspect in a shooting that left prominent Rock Hill Dr. Robert Lesslie and four other people dead said his son took his own life after shooting six people in York County, South Carolina, Wednesday.

Alonzo Adams, the father of Phillip Adams, a former NFL player and college football star at South Carolina State, said his son shot six people, killing five, before taking his own life.

In an exclusive interview with WCNC Charlotte Reporter Richard DeVayne, Phillip Adams' father Alonzo Adams said his son was "a good kid."

"I think the football messed him up," Alonzo Adams told DeVayne.

Alonzo Adams told WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne his son Phillip Adams had recently moved to Rock Hill from Fort Mill.

"I don't think he ever did anybody any harm," Alonzo Adams said, before saying he knew the family. "All I can say is we pray for the family. He used to be my doctor a long time ago. I know they were good folks down there. We're gonna keep them in our prayers."