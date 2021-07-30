x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Charlotte's Anna Cockrell to compete in women's 400-meter hurdles

Cockrell was born in California then moved to Charlotte, attending Providence Day School for high school.
Credit: AP
Anna Cockrell wins the third heat of the women's 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TOKYO, Japan — Anna Cockrell is set to compete in the women's 400-meter hurdles Track and Field in the Tokyo Olympics at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

Cockrell, 23, was born in California then moved to Charlotte, attending Providence Day School for high school, graduating in 2016. 

When qualifying for the Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, she broke her own school record (54.68) with a run of 53.70, finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles final. She had just set that record the previous week, as she won an NCAA title on the same track in Eugene, Oregon.  

This is Cockrell's first time competing in the Olympics. In a tweet, Cockrell said walking around the Olympic Village, it all sank in.

"Really unbelievable and got a little emotional about all of this," Cockrell said, in part. 

To watch the women's 400-meter hurdles at 8 p.m. ET Friday, click here.

Livingstone College graduate Quanera Hayes will also be competing in the 400-meter for Team USA.

Related Articles