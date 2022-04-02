Now is your chance to meet an Olympic gold medalist at the Charlotte Curling Association

Now is your chance to meet the 2021 Men’s US National Championship Team and Olympic Gold Medalist Joe Polo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've ever wanted to stand next to an Olympian, now is your chance at the Charlotte Curling Association.

The Charlotte Curling Association announced Tuesday that Charlotte residents can visit the curling club on Old Statesville Road and meet the 2021 Men’s US National Championship Team and Olympic Gold Medalist Joe Polo.

Open House/Throw-A-Rock

Saturday, February 12 – 11:00 am-2:00 pm

Free admission to visit the facility. And of course, they'll have the Winter Olympics playing on TV.

Want to get out on the ice? For $10 guests receive a short on-ice session, learning to sweep and throwing two rocks.

Saturday, February 19 – 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

Free admission to visit the facility with a generously-priced full bar featuring local craft beer, and the Skyview 22 Food Truck will be on-site firing up lunch. And of course, they'll have the Winter Olympics playing on TV!

Want to get out on the ice? For $10 guests receive a short on-ice session, learning to sweep and throwing two rocks. Team members will be there to explain the sport, as well as the 2021 US Men's National Championship team, led by Korey Dropkin and 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist Joe Polo. Don't miss this chance to meet an Olympian and see an Olympic medal up close.

If you're interested in a full curling lesson, check out our two-hour Learn To Curl events on CharlotteCurling.com. Charlotte Curling Olympic Events.

Charlotte Curling Association seeing increase in learners this Olympic season

Curling is in full swing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games!

All men and women events are taking place at the Beijing National Aquatics Center also known as the Ice Cube. But if you happened to have missed your Olympic spot this year, there is a place you can still slide into action.

Excitement for the Winter Olympics is in the air at the Charlotte Curling Association.

“Well first off we are the defending gold medal champions so let’s get that off the table," Charlotte Curling Association President Steve McKee said.

Steve McKee said the non-profit has been home to future Olympians and those who like the sport on Old Statesville Rd since 2014.

In the 2010 Winter Olympic I was watching on TV and I was like is there curling in Charlotte and the club was just starting up at that point," McKee said.

