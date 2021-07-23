Why do beach volleyball athletes wear bikinis?

First of all, bikinis are not mandatory. As of the London Olympics in 2012, women can wear shorts or sleeved tops if they're more comfortable in that.

Beach volleyball is one of the big draws of the summer games, but the sport has been criticized before for its small swimsuits.

So why do players wear bikinis? Let's connect the dots.

But most players still serve the ball in their bikini bottoms. Why?

Turns out it gives them an edge.

A former medalist, Jennifer Kessy, says shorts or even a one-piece suit are restricting. She says it doesn't allow them to move as quickly or freely as two-piece suits do.

Kessy also adds fabric is key.

She says it can't be too thick or it will be way too hot and hold too much sand.

