Panthers top defense ready to face Texans rookie QB

HOUSTON — The undefeated Carolina Panthers and their top-ranked defense will face a rookie making his first NFL start for the second time this season Thursday against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.
Carolina opened the season with a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in the debut of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.
Now they’ll meet Mills, a third-round selection who’s filling in for the Texans indefinitely after Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring last weekend and was placed on injured reserve.
Through two games, the Panthers have racked up an NFL-best 10 sacks, and also lead the league in rushing yards (46.5) and passing yards (143.5) per game allowed.
In addition, Carolina has allowed the lowest points (10.5) and third-down conversion rate (25%) per game through two weeks.