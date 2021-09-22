x
Panthers top defense ready to face Texans rookie QB

Carolina has a league-leading 10 sacks through two games
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson, right, and defensive end Brian Burns, left, react after a defensive play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

HOUSTON — The undefeated Carolina Panthers and their top-ranked defense will face a rookie making his first NFL start for the second time this season Thursday against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans. 

Carolina opened the season with a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in the debut of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft. 

Now they’ll meet Mills, a third-round selection who’s filling in for the Texans indefinitely after Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring last weekend and was placed on injured reserve. 

Through two games, the Panthers have racked up an NFL-best 10 sacks, and also lead the league in rushing yards (46.5) and passing yards (143.5) per game allowed.

In addition, Carolina has allowed the lowest points (10.5) and third-down conversion rate (25%) per game through two weeks.