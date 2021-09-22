Panthers top defense ready to face Texans rookie QB

Carolina has a league-leading 10 sacks through two games

HOUSTON — The undefeated Carolina Panthers and their top-ranked defense will face a rookie making his first NFL start for the second time this season Thursday against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.

Carolina opened the season with a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in the debut of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

Now they’ll meet Mills, a third-round selection who’s filling in for the Texans indefinitely after Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring last weekend and was placed on injured reserve.

#Panthers DE Brian Burns on #Texans rookie QB Davis Mills: “Solid quarterback, still young. But he’s just another guy back there to me that I’ve got to rush.” — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 21, 2021

Through two games, the Panthers have racked up an NFL-best 10 sacks, and also lead the league in rushing yards (46.5) and passing yards (143.5) per game allowed.