Queens University swimmer earns spot on U.S. Paralympic team

The University said the Tokyo Paralympic Games will be the second for Hannah Aspden who won two bronze medals in Rio

MINNEAPOLIS — Queens University of Charlotte swimmer Hannah Aspden earned a spot on the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team this weekend, the Queens Athletics announced Sunday.

The university said Aspden competed in four events at the trials taking first in the 100-meter backstroke,100-meter free, and the 50-meter free. Aspden also took second invthe 200 IM.