CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an off-season that has been rife with changes, and with possibly more on the way, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reached out to season ticket holders.

In a letter sent to PSL owners, Tepper thanked fans for sticking with the team through a rough 2019 season, in which the Panthers finished 5-11, and coach Ron Rivera was fired.

He added: "Understand this. I am laser-focused on building a championship organization on and off the field."

Tepper also spoke highly of his new head coach, Matt Rhule.

"Look at his history," Tepper said. "He constructed winning programs at Temple and Baylor and he will build an elite program here."

The franchise is clearly at a crossroads. All-Pro players Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen are no longer with the team. And there is uncertainty about former MVP quarterback Cam Newton.

Tepper is also behind the installation of new bunker suites at Bank of America Stadium, which has displaced some PSL owners.

Here is the entire letter:

Dear PSL Owner,

Thank you for being a loyal PSL Owner. We can't do this without you. You are the backbone and create our home-field advantage. Last season, you stuck with us, supporting us all the way through the final game.

It takes time to build things up the right way, and sometimes you have to do a little tearing down before moving forward. The changes we made in early January are the first steps and I could not be more excited about our future.

Matt Rhule and his staff are working hard preparing for the 2020 season. He is a master developer and builder who was shown what he can do. Look at his history. He constructed winning programs at Temple and Baylor and he will build an elite program here.

We promise that we will work tirelessly each day to bring you a championship because that's what this region deserves, that's what the players in the locker room deserve, and that's what our fans deserve. It won't happen overnight, but it will happen -- and I look forward to you joining us on this ride.

Sincerely,

David Tepper

