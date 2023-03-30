Three-time champion Rory McIlroy commits to play Wells Fargo Championship

Eleven of world's best top 25 players are now in the field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three-time Wells Fargo Championship winner Rory McIlroy has committed to play the event in 2023.

This year's Wells Fargo Championship is May 1-7 at Quail Hollow Club.

McIlroy won the event in 2021, 2015 and 2010, which doubled as his first-ever PGA Tour victory.

McIlroy won the last Wells Fargo Championship played at Quail Hollow.

Max Homa won the event, his second time, at TPC Potomac in 2022.

Homa is also committed to play this year.

The field currently includes eleven of the world's top 25 players.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy

No. 4 Patrick Cantlay

No. 6 Max Homa

No. 7 Xander Schauffele

No. 8 Will Zalatoris

No. 10 Sam Burns

No. 13 Tony Finau

No. 14 Cameron Young

No. 20 Kurt Kitayama

No. 21 Hideki Matsuyama

No. 23 Shane Lowry

The field includes four former Wells Fargo Champions: McIlroy (2010, 2015, 2021), Homa (2019, 2022), Brian Harman (2017) and Lucas Glover (2011).