Three-time champion Rory McIlroy commits to play Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three-time Wells Fargo Championship winner Rory McIlroy has committed to play the event in 2023.
This year's Wells Fargo Championship is May 1-7 at Quail Hollow Club.
McIlroy won the event in 2021, 2015 and 2010, which doubled as his first-ever PGA Tour victory.
McIlroy won the last Wells Fargo Championship played at Quail Hollow.
Max Homa won the event, his second time, at TPC Potomac in 2022.
Homa is also committed to play this year.
The field currently includes eleven of the world's top 25 players.
- No. 2 Rory McIlroy
- No. 4 Patrick Cantlay
- No. 6 Max Homa
- No. 7 Xander Schauffele
- No. 8 Will Zalatoris
- No. 10 Sam Burns
- No. 13 Tony Finau
- No. 14 Cameron Young
- No. 20 Kurt Kitayama
- No. 21 Hideki Matsuyama
- No. 23 Shane Lowry
The field includes four former Wells Fargo Champions: McIlroy (2010, 2015, 2021), Homa (2019, 2022), Brian Harman (2017) and Lucas Glover (2011).
Players have until 5 p.m., Eastern on April 29 to commit to the field and can withdraw from the tournament at any time.