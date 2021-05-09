x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Wells Fargo

Roy McIlroy wins 2021 Wells Fargo Championship

This is McIlroy's third Wells Fargo Championship win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roy McIlroy has won the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. It’s the first time in two years the event has been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

This is McIlroy's third Wells Fargo Championship win. His last win was in Shanghai, marking his first win in 18 months.

McIlroy now has 19 PGA Tour victories. Three of those have been in Charlotte.

Check back later for updates.

Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn (coming soon) || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Related Articles