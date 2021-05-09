Roy McIlroy wins 2021 Wells Fargo Championship

This is McIlroy's third Wells Fargo Championship win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roy McIlroy has won the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. It’s the first time in two years the event has been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is McIlroy's third Wells Fargo Championship win. His last win was in Shanghai, marking his first win in 18 months.

McIlroy now has 19 PGA Tour victories. Three of those have been in Charlotte.

Check back later for updates.

BREAKING: Rory McIlroy wins his third Wells Fargo Championship @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 9, 2021