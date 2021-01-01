Top 10 Panthers plays of 2020

Carolina has made some plays to be proud of this year

The Carolina Panthers have one game remaining on Sunday against the Saints, but made some great plays in 2020.

We took a crack at the Top 10.

10. Brandon Zylstra scores on special teams

In Carolina's Week 16 against Washington, Zylstra pounced on a muffed punt to score his first-career touchdown. The Panthers won the game, 20-13.

9. Punter Joseph Charlton fakes out the Chiefs

In Carolina's near-upset of Kansas City, punter Joseph Charlton threw a pass on a fake punt to Brandon Zylstra for the first down.

8. Robby Anderson's burns the Raiders

In his first game as a Panther, WR Robby Anderson torched Las Vegas on a double move for a 75-yard touchdown reception from Teddy Bridgewater.

7. McCaffrey scores on fourth down in Tampa Bay

Despite playing just three games due to injury, Christian McCaffrey scored six touchdowns. Perhaps his most impressive was on a fourth-and-goal run at Tampa Bay in Week 2, just a few plays after suffering a high-ankle sprain that knocked him out for the next six weeks.

6. Jeremy Chinn fakes out the Falcons

After a failed fake punt attempt early in the season, rookie S/LB Jeremy Chinn made the most of this one, rumbling for 28 yards. It won't be the last time Chinn makes this list.

5. First down and Moore

DJ Moore showed off what he does best in a win at Atlanta early in the season. Taking a short pass from Teddy Bridgewater, Moore turned on the jets and scored a 57-yard touchdown, running all the way up in to the stadium tunnel.

4. Flea Flicker fools Falcons

Teddy Bridgewater and Curtis Samuel connected on a deep flea flicker to take an early lead against the hated Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately the night ended in a loss to Atlanta.

3. Samuel's spectacular grab at Kansas City

In arguably the greatest catch of the Panthers season, Curtis Samuel contorted his body and controlled the ball to extend an important Panthers drive in the fourth quarter.

2. Teddy takes off on 4th and 14

Teddy Bridgewater sacrificing for the first down, later scores on a rushing TD!



Panthers trail the Chiefs, 26-24 #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/JWnl8AyfIT — Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) November 8, 2020

On the same drive as Samuel's amazing catch, Bridgewater made a gutsy run on 4th-and-14, flying through the air for a first down. He later ran for a touchdown on the same drive.

1. Double Chinn