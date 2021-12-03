Washington, Rozier help Hornets down Pistons 105-102

Charlotte moves to .500 to begin the second half of the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J Washington had 20 points and nine rebounds, Terry Rozier hit some big shots down the stretch and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 to get back to .500 for the first time since Jan. 13.

Rozier and Gordon Hayward each had 17 points and Cody Zeller chipped in with 15 points and a key rebound for Charlotte.

Rozier scored Charlotte's final eight points. Jerami Grant had 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting for the Pistons.