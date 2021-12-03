x
Washington, Rozier help Hornets down Pistons 105-102

Charlotte moves to .500 to begin the second half of the season
Credit: AP
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Smith Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J Washington had 20 points and nine rebounds, Terry Rozier hit some big shots down the stretch and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 to get back to .500 for the first time since Jan. 13. 

Rozier and Gordon Hayward each had 17 points and Cody Zeller chipped in with 15 points and a key rebound for Charlotte. 

Rozier scored Charlotte's final eight points. Jerami Grant had 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting for the Pistons.

The game also marked the first time that the Hornets had fans inside Spectrum Center this season, hosting about 500 frontline healthcare workers from Novant.

