Washington, Rozier help Hornets down Pistons 105-102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J Washington had 20 points and nine rebounds, Terry Rozier hit some big shots down the stretch and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 to get back to .500 for the first time since Jan. 13.
Rozier and Gordon Hayward each had 17 points and Cody Zeller chipped in with 15 points and a key rebound for Charlotte.
Rozier scored Charlotte's final eight points. Jerami Grant had 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting for the Pistons.
The game also marked the first time that the Hornets had fans inside Spectrum Center this season, hosting about 500 frontline healthcare workers from Novant.