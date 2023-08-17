Weddington, Mallard Creek open with big wins on Kickoff Night

The Warriors and Mavs were victorious at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Weddington and Mallard Creek got off to a great start to their 2023 seasons by winning at the 10th annual Charlotte Kickoff Night at Memorial Stadium.

Weddington actually fumbled on the opening play against Cox Mill, but went wild after that.

The Warriors won the game 54-3.

They hope to win the state championship later this season, but hoisting the kickoff night trophy is a solid start.

"Stay humble. It's game one," coach Andy Capone said. "We've got a long way to go. It's a heck of a way to start and I'm proud of our guys for sure."

In the nightcap it was an all Queen City affair between proud powers Independence and Mallard Creek.

The Patriots took control early when quarterback Justin Little kept the ball and ran for a touchdown to make it 7-0, Independence.

But the Mavericks grabbed the momentum on a Nassor Ashenafi 63-yard interception return to cut the lead to 7-6 at halftime.

Ashenafi would add a second pick six in the second half, and Mallard Creek went on to win, 28-14.

