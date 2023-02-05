Wells Fargo Championship brings back good feelings for Homa, Thomas and Schauffele

Trio won the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Xander Schauffele said the drive into Quail Hollow Club had him feeling nostalgic.

Schauffele was part of the United States squad that scored a big win in the Presidents Cup over the International Team in September at the course.

"It's always nice to be back to a spot with good memories," Schauffele said. "It was nice to drive in yesterday. A little bit windier than I remember. Always good thoughts and good feels."

Justin Thomas was also on the United States team, and won his first major at Quail Hollow Club, the 2017 PGA Championship.

"I always love being back here," Thomas said. "It's a place that I have a lot of great memories. It's a very special place. I love Charlotte and love the golf course."

Max Homa, another Presidents Cup alum, has won two Wells Fargo Championships, one of those in Charlotte.

"It's cool. This place has a lot of great memories for me." Homa said. "I love coming to Charlotte. It's probably my favorite city to go to outside the California ones. The golf course is tremendous and it's in good shape. I love coming here."

This year's event is one of the tour's select, elevated event, featuring an increased prize.

"It's got a big championship feel to it," Schauffele said. "No doubt. It's got that big property feel to it."

The field is stacked again, though with only six of the top 10 in the world.

No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Scottie Scheffler are sitting out. Will Zalatoris is also missing because he's recovering from back surgery.

The LPGA Tour has the International Crown involving eight teams each with four players.

The European tour has the Italian Open at Marco Simone. The course hosts the Ryder Cup later this year.

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Charlotte, North Carolina.

Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,538. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

