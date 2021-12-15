Davidson mom creates grocery tech platform to simplify shopping

The founder of Grocery Shopii is now partnering with Microsoft to help make the shopping experience fast, easy, and personalized.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The burden of grocery shopping just got easier thanks to a working mom in Davidson who turned entrepreneur during the pandemic by creating a grocery tech platform.

Grocery Shopii is an online resource shared with grocery stores to provide recipe content from top food bloggers and top food brands for customers to use.

"You just pick out the recipes you want to make for the week and [with] a single click you add all the ingredients directly to your cart," Grocery Shopii founder Katie Hotze said.

Hotze added the thing that sets her business apart from other online grocery shopping experiences or ordered packaged meals is the ease and simplicity.

“We believe you don’t have to ship ingredients all across the country," Hotze said. "All you have to do is activate technology. It’s meal planning and online grocery shopping in five minutes flat.”

A partnership with Microsoft for Startups also hopes to accelerate the business' success with the help of more resources and technology. Hotze believes although her idea started small, it has the potential to be a billion-dollar value soon enough.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, there are so many important resources," Hotze said. "I think the most important lesson to learn is you have to start somewhere.”

