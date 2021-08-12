Nearly 700 new jobs coming to Cabarrus County when Kroger builds high-tech customer fulfillment center

"As e-commerce continues to grow, I’m pleased Kroger will locate this highly advanced fulfillment center in our state,” Gov. Cooper said.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Kroger Co. will build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County and create nearly 700 jobs over five years in the City of Concord.

"As e-commerce continues to grow, I’m pleased Kroger will locate this highly advanced fulfillment center in our state,” Governor Cooper said. “From our hard-working and skilled people to our advanced transportation networks and overall business climate, North Carolina offers the right ingredients for a modern business to succeed.”

Kroger Co. serves customers across a family of stores like Kroger, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, and Fred Meyer, among many others.

"The acceleration of our delivery business continues with the development of an additional customer fulfillment center, advancing our commitment to creating career opportunities and serving shoppers fresh food fast through interconnected, automated, and innovative facilities and last-mile solutions across America," Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger's senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, said. "We thank Governor Roy Cooper for his collaboration and support of this project, and the company looks forward to serving new and existing customers across North Carolina."

