Duke researchers using smartwatches to detect early signs of COVID-19 infection

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University researchers are recruiting participants in a study aimed at detecting the earliest signs of COVID-19 infection in different communities. The goal of their study is to help reduce the spread of infection in future outbreaks.

The Duke study is focused on data collection from wearable biometric devices — like a smartwatch — or smartphones owned by study participants.

Jessilyn Dunn, Duke assistant professor and biomedical engineer, said the study is trying to learn what signals the body may give ahead of a COVID-19 infection.

"The hope would be, in the future, that we could change our platform to be able to send people indicators of illness," said Dunn.

