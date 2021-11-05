Elementary student hit, killed after getting off school bus Wednesday

Cabarrus County Schools said the student attended Mount Pleasant Elementary School. The bus was not involved in the crash.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County elementary school student was killed when they got hit by a car after getting off the bus Wednesday afternoon, school officials said.

A Cabarrus County Schools spokesperson said the bus was not involved in the crash and wasn't at the scene when the student was hit. School officials said the student was rushed to a hospital where they died.

The student, who has not been identified, attended Mount Pleasant Elementary School. Cabarrus County Schools will have a crisis response team at the school Thursday to assist grieving students and staff members.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No details have been released by state troopers.

