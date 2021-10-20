Carson Ware suspended by NASCAR after arrest in Rowan County

NASCAR driver Carson Ware was indefinitely suspended after his arrested in Rowan County. He will be replaced by Garrett Smithely this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR has indefinitely suspended driver Carson Ware after an arrest in Rowan County, according to NBC Sports.

WCNC Charlotte learned Carson Ware was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and charged with assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property.

Carson Ware's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 19.

He is the son of Rick Ware, who owns Rick Ware Racing, based out of Mooresville. Rick Ware issued a statement about the arrest on Twitter Wednesday night.

Ware said, in part, he hopes "Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time."

Carson Ware has been driving in the Xfinity Series for SS Green Light Racing. According to the NBC Sports report, Garrett Smithley will replace him for the foreseeable future.

