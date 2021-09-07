'Carolina Squat' truck modification now illegal in North Carolina

The popular 'Carolina Squat' truck modification will be illegal in North Carolina beginning Dec. 1. Violators could have their driver's license revoked for a year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular pickup truck modification known as the "Carolina Squat" will soon be illegal in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 692 last week, outlawing the growing trend. The Carolina Squat is when the front of a truck is raised and the rear is lowered, giving it a "squatted" look.

Critics of the modification say it's dangerous because the angle can obstruct the driver's view of the road. The modification can also affect how a truck brakes.

The new law says a vehicle would be in violation of state requirements if the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches taller than the height of the rear fender. Truck owners in violation of the law can have their driver's license revoked for a year.

The new law goes into effect Dec. 1, 2021.

