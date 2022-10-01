Thousands of runners will take the streets at the Charlotte Marathon

The weekend lineup begins Friday with the Expo and packet pick-up at Victoria Yards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of runners will return to uptown Charlotte and surrounding streets this weekend for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon.

Friday’s Expo and Saturday’s races are expected to go on as planned, with organizers keeping an eye on the weather.

“Our number one goal is to produce a safe, fun, event that runners, their families, our partners, and friends can all feel good about,” Tim Rhodes, RunCharlotte president, and Race Director for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon said. “We expect a warmer, windier race day than usual, and have prepared accordingly.”

The weekend lineup begins Friday with the Expo and packet pick-up at Victoria Yards. Saturday’s events include the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, half marathon, rucking half marathon, full and half marathon relays, and the Chick-fil-A 5k. Organizers expect nearly 6,000 runners overall events.

