Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-485 in northeast Charlotte

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on the outer loop of I-485 in northeast Charlotte Wednesday, Medic said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on the outer loop of Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Medic responded to a crash on the outer loop near Harrisburg Road around 12:30 p.m. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The crash is expected to cause delays through the mid-afternoon hours, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers should avoid the outer loop of I-485 until Wednesday evening while officials investigate the crash.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol hasn't said what determined the crash or identified the person who was killed. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.