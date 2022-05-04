CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment steps down

Nick Kelly was named CEO in February after serving as president of Charlotte FC. A replacement hasn't been named at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nick Kelly is stepping down as CEO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment, just three months after taking the position.

Tepper Sports and Entertainment made the announcement Wednesday, saying Kelly chose to step away after helping Charlotte FC get off the ground. He served as team president before taking the job as CEO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment in February 2022. Joe LaBue is the current president of Charlotte FC.

"Nick played an integral role in laying the groundwork for Charlotte FC's inaugural season, and was a key contributor to Tepper Sports & Entertainment," owner David Tepper said. "We appreciate his efforts and wish him and his family the best as they move forward."

Kelly joined Charlotte FC in December 2020 and served as team president until his February promotion. A replacement hasn't been named at this time.

"I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Tepper, as well as the entire Tepper Sports & Entertainment organization, for giving me the opportunity to build a club, culture, and fanbase from the ground up at Charlotte FC," Kelly said in a statement. "It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for that, I will be forever grateful and a fan.”

Kelly's resignation comes just a few weeks after the Panthers terminated the agreement with the city of Rock Hill for the team's new training facility. During a news conference last week, Tepper said he was willing to sit back down with Rock Hill to discuss the future of the project.

