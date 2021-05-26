Crash shuts down portion of busy east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is closed after an early morning crash Wednesday took down power lines.
Eastway Drive is currently closed between Central Avenue and Woodland Drive near McDonald's and Eastway Crossing Shopping Center.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently on the scene investigating the crash and Duke Energy crews were called to repair the damaged utility pole and power lines.
It's unclear when the road will fully reopen. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
