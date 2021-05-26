Crash shuts down portion of busy east Charlotte road

Eastway Drive is currently closed between Central Avenue and Woodland Drive after a crash knocked down power lines Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is closed after an early morning crash Wednesday took down power lines.

Eastway Drive is currently closed between Central Avenue and Woodland Drive near McDonald's and Eastway Crossing Shopping Center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently on the scene investigating the crash and Duke Energy crews were called to repair the damaged utility pole and power lines.

Eastway Dr. near Central Ave. & Woodland Dr. is closed after an early morning crash. A broken utility pole is in the roadway. Traffic is being detoured through Eastway Crossing Shopping Center near McDonald’s. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/aWuOqR5yUm — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) May 26, 2021

It's unclear when the road will fully reopen. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

