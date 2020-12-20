Charlotte Fire truck involved in rollover accident

CFD Engine 28 was responding to a residential fire alarm around 4:30 am before the crash. The fire truck crashed in the 5000 block of Sunset Rd. and was rolled over onto its side. The fire truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. Charlotte Fire said four firefighters onboard were evaluated on scene. Three of the firefighters were transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries for further evaluation but have since been released.