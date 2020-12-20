Officer injured in Kings Mountain after shooting

It comes after two Charlotte-area law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in just over a week.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — An officer is being treated for injuries after a shooting in Kings Mountain, law enforcement officials confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

The severity of the officer's injuries is not known at this time. Details about a possible suspect have not been released.

Information surrounding the investigation is extremely limited at this time. The officer's name has not yet been released.

Neighbors near the Kings Mountain Country Club told WCNC Charlotte's Mike Hanson that an officer was shot, but the Kings Mountain Police Department has not confirmed that information at this time.

Neighbors along Kings Mountain Country Club tell @wcnc a Kings Mountain Officer has been shot.



Wednesday night, Officer Jason Shuping, 25, with the Concord Police Department was shot and killed trying to apprehend an alleged carjacker.

On Thursday, people left flowers, stuffed animals and balloons outside the Concord Police Department in his honor. A funeral for Officer Shuping has been planned for Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Last Friday, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon died after he was shot by a suspect during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash, just two days before his Herndon's 26th birthday.