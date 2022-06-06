Gas prices hit a new record high Monday

Nationally the average price of gas is $4.82, which is up about 25 cents from last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As gas prices continue to climb, many drivers are wondering how high can it go.

Nationally the average price of gas is $4.82, which is up about 25 cents from last week.

Across the Carolinas, gas has also spiked, with North Carolina seeing a more than 17 cent increase since last week.

According to AAA gas prices are even higher across the U.S with about nine states already seeing prices over $5 a gallon.

Gas Buddy said the concern for many drivers is whether or not this will last for most of the summer, and they say it could worsen if we get a major hurricane or any refinery shutdowns.

AAA said the average price of diesel is also at an all-time record high, and that means you're likely to see a further impact on the cost including food and clothing.

