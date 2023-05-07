I-85 North closed near Concord due to crash, officials say

Four lanes of I-85 North are expected to remain closed until around 3 p.m., according to NCDOT.

CONCORD, N.C. — Four lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are closed near Concord due to a crash Sunday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened on I-85 North just before 12:30 p.m. at Exit 48, which is I-485, according to officials.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries following the crash, according to Medic.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to NC State Highway Patrol for more information.

This comes after a multi-car crash closed I-85 South Sunday morning for over an hour. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the earlier crash, according to Medic.

