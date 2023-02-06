2 seriously hurt in Independence Blvd crash

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash blocked Independence Boulevard early Friday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Independence Boulevard is back open hours after a crash sent two people to the hospital and caused hundreds of power outages early Friday morning.

Medic responded to a crash on Independence Boulevard near the exit for Briar Creek Road around 2:30 a.m. Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Medic.

The crash happened in the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard but it also blocked inbound traffic heading toward Uptown Charlotte. In addition to the road closure, the crash knocked out power for around 1,100 Duke Energy customers in the area.

All lanes of Independence Boulevard reopened just after 6:15 a.m. Friday.

BIG NEWS! Independence Blvd INBOUND is back open! Still closed on Outbound lanes with traffic being diverted onto Wendover Road. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/xHOqfC1lfS — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) June 2, 2023

Independence Boulevard was shut down from Briar Creek Road to Eastway Drive. Drivers can use Monroe Road and Central Avenue as alternate routes.

