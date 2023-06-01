North Carolina set to legalize online sports gambling next week

Online sports gambling is less than a week away from passing the state legislature, House Speaker Tim Moore said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House will concur with Senate-made changes to a bill legalizing online sports gambling in the state, paving the way for North Carolina to join a growing number of states in allowing sports wagering.

The Senate voted 37-11 for final passage Thursday morning.

House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters Thursday that the House will concur early next week, reversing his statements from Wednesday when he cast doubt on concurrence.

"We're going to concur Tuesday and Wednesday," Moore said, adding that the decision wasn't a reversal. "It wasn't really a change. It was more me not reading the notes properly."

The Senate gave its first approval to the bill Wednesday on a 38-11 vote. The House passed the legislation 64-45 in late March. The Senate made significant changes to the bill, including allowing gambling on horse racing and in-person betting in certain facilities and an increase in the tax rate.

