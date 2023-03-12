I-485 outer loop closed in Matthews due to crash, officials say

The lanes are expected to reopen by 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 485 outer loop in Matthews are closed Sunday morning due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT maps show the I-485 outer loop, about four miles from the Providence Road exit, closed just before 5:30 a.m.

No word on if there were any injuries from the crash. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to officials for more information.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

