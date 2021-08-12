I-77 SB express lanes closed near Sam Furr Road

Medic said the express lanes on the southbound side of I-77 are closed near Sam Furr Road in the Huntersville area after one person died.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The southbound express lanes on Interstate 77 are closed near Huntersville after one person died Thursday morning, Medic said.

Medic said the incident happened between the exits for Catawba Avenue in Cornelius and Sam Furr Road in Huntersville. Details of the incident have not been provided and authorities have not identified the person who was killed.

Delays are expected along I-77 while state troopers investigate.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts