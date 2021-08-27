11 hurt in Iredell County school bus wreck, troopers say

Highway Patrol said 11 people were taken to the hospital after a Mazda SUV crossed the center line and sideswiped a school bus Friday morning.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Iredell County Friday morning, state troopers said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a crash near the intersection of Shumaker Drive and Houpe Road in Statesville shortly after 8 a.m. Troopers said a 2006 Mazda Tribute crossed the center line and sideswiped the bus, causing the left front wheel of the Mazda to become detached. The bus was slowing down to make a right turn when the collision happened.

Troopers said the driver of the Mazda suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The bus had 26 students from East Iredell Middle School. Troopers said nine students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the bus was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Iredell-Statesville Schools issued the following statement following the accident:

"Several individuals were transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. At this time, the students from bus 255 are with Principal Kathy Walker, waiting for another bus to pick them up and transport them to school. The accident was a result of a vehicle hitting the school bus from behind."

The driver of the Mazda was charged with driving left of center. Highway Patrol said they are still investigating what caused the vehicle to cross into oncoming traffic.

