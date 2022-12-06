Lancaster County school bus driver recovering after medical episode leads to crash

District officials said the driver, identified as Boyce Outen, suffered a medical emergency, causing the bus to run off the road and crash into a metal building.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A driver and student are hospitalized after a school bus crash in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, school district officials said.

The Lancaster County School District said Bus 42, driven by Boyce Outen went off the road and crashed into a carport on Dec. 5. The crash happened when Outen suffered a medical emergency and was incapacitated, officials said.

The bus driver and one student on the bus were taken to a hospital for treatment. District officials confirmed Outen was stable as of Tuesday afternoon. What caused the medical episode has not been announced.

Yesterday Was a Bad Situation But Could Have Been So Much Worse I reported to you that we had a bus accident yesterday... Posted by Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

GPS data shows the bus was traveling less than 10 mph when the collision occurred. The person who owns the home where the bus crashed is a nurse and was able to provide aid to Outen until an ambulance arrived.

"This situation amplifies how lucky we were," Lancaster County officials posted on Facebook. "Fortunately, everyone survived. Boyce was able to bring the bus to a slow speed where minimal impact occurred. No innocent second party vehicles were involved either."

No further information was released.

